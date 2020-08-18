The Big Red makes regular announcements of new phones and promos. A number of flagship phones have been added recently to the lineup including the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW, Motorola RAZR foldable phone, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, and the Verizon-exclusive OnePlus 8 5G UW. When it comes to mobile plans, the company rolled out 5G uploads and a virtual lab for app development back in May. That was after the additional free 15GB data added to existing plans until May 31.

In the US, Verizon offers 5G connectivity to key markets. It continues to expand its 5G network with more improvements promised. The ultra-fast connectivity isn’t available all over the country yet but it has wide coverage. Its priced at $10 per month as an extra fee on top of a current plan but good news, the company has dropped the cost.

From $10, the extra fee is now zero–no more charge. That’s one attractive promo but we find it interesting that Verizon hasn’t made any big announcement. It’s on the website but with only a few details.

Last year, the $10 per month for 5G access was announced. It may be a minimal fee for some but other networks like AT&T and T-Mobile already offer it at no additional cost. Even Xfinity Mobile doesn’t charge extra for 5G service. For Verizon, select Unlimited plans offer 5G UW access for free so that’s good news.

Only the big cities in the US can take advantage of Verizon’s 5G network. If you live in LA, NYC, Washington DC, Boston, Cleveland, Minneapolis, Houston, San Diego, and Phoenix, you can try out Verizon’s 5G network. It’s ultra-fast but do note it doesn’t readily support some 5G phones. A device must be ready for Verizon’s Ultra Wideband network like the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G UW, Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW, and the OnePlus 8 5G UW.