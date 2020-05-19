Xfinity Mobile has announced that they are finally offering 5G service for their customers that have 5G compatible devices. While they are using Verizon’s network for their service, they are hoping to stand out from other carriers by emphasizing that they will not be charging extra if you want to avail of the 5G connection. Verizon themselves have already said that they will eventually be charging extra if subscribers want to add 5G to their current plans. Xfinity Mobile users will need to opt-in but with no additional fees as of now.

Most of the major carriers and several of the MVNOs are now offering 5G service for that small number of the population that can already use what is referred to as the next generation of mobile broadband. Xfinity Mobile wants to be able to stand out from all this by not charging their subscribers extra if they want to avail of the service. While several are still offering this for free, it’s for a limited time only or you’re asked to subscribe to specific plans to have it.

With Xfinity Mobile, all you need is to have or get a 5G-compatible device and to be on any of their 1GB, 3GB, and 10GB by-the-gig plans or their Unlimited data plan. But you will not be automatically upgraded to the service even if you have a compatible device. You will have to opt-in to the 5G data option through your Xfinity Mobile app. For now, the only two devices that they’re offering that can do that are the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G.

Because they’re using Verizon’s network, this means they are available in 34 major cities in the U.S. And when Verizon further expands their network, Xfinity Mobile users will also benefit from this. For now they are available in cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minneapolis, Spokane, St. Paul, and Washington D.C. Unfortunately, since this is a new generation, the rollout may be particularly slow.

They will soon be adding more devices that are 5G-compatible to their network. But for now, you will have to shell out a lot to get either of those two high-end devices. Hopefully we’ll see some more affordable or even mid-range devices that are compatible with this new network.