We are anticipating numerous Android smartphones at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We have our few favorites but we assure you we will focus on the ones we have been featuring here since late 2016. We want to see that Moto G5 and Moto G5 Plus soon. Images have been leaked recently and we’re expecting it at MWC.

Another image of the Moto G5 Plus was earlier leaked. There’s also that Moto G5 Plus prototype listed on sale before official market launch.

One redditor also shared a new image of what he claimed is the Moto G5 Plus. The image was from someone part of the Brazilian Moto G4 community on Google+ who said that this is a test unit for operators.

The Moto G5 Plus is said to feature a nanoSIM slot, Digital TV, and FM Radio. Specs include a 5.2-inch screen, 12MP Rapid Focus Camera, NFC, Fingerprint reader, 2.0GHz octa-core processor, and a TurboPower-compatible 3000mAh battery. The phone is still covered with a plastic film that lists the features and specs. There’s also a mention of Motorola Experiences so we know this is from the Lenovo-owned company.

The Moto G5 Plus’ sensor is different from what the Moto Z phones have. The former has a new shape so it can be easily distinguished. The device is expected to be affordable even if the ‘Plus’ reference makes it look more expensive. Still no word on pricing and availability though so let’s wait and see before February ends.

VIA: GSMArena