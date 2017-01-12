We’re not dismissing the early rumor of a Moto G5 Plus because we know that Motorola is working on a new flagship phone. It’s a new year so like any other company or OEM, the Lenovo-owned brand is busy developing new phones as part of the 2017 product lineup. The Moto G5 Plus prototype we saw a couple of days ago seemed legit but we’re dismissing it as a simple leak.

A new image has been published on Weibo by an anonymous user. He showed a new Motorola phone–the Moto G5 Plus–that looks similar to the previous leak. We noticed that there is a fingerprint scanner placed at the front. The camera panel at the back appears to be round. There’s also the Moto “M” logo and the idea that phone is set in Silver.

The Motorola Moto G5 Plus listed for sale on a Romanian website has since been deleted but we can’t change the fact that a new Moto phone was leaked early. The Moto G5 Plus will probably arrive with the basic Moto G5 completing the new Moto G5 family.

Rumored specs of the Moto G5 Plus include the following: 5.5-inch Full HD screen, 1080 x 1920 pixel resolution, Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB onboard storage, 5MP front-facing camera, 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash, and a 3080mAh battery.

VIA: Weibo