After months of waiting and preparation, here’s Huawei making the Honor V9 and Honor 8 Lite official. These two are expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress next week but looks like we’re in for an early treat. The Honor 8 Lite showed up even earlier and was listed for pre-order in Finland a few weeks ago. As for the Honor V9, we spotted it at TENAA and were told it will be known globally as the Honor 9 Pro. If that’s the case, then we now have the Honor 8 Lite and Honor 8 Pro joining the popular Honor series.

The Honor V9 is the latest flagship from the top Chinese OEM. Honor is Huawei’s sub-brand that is sold online in several key markets. This one comes equipped with a 5.7-inch QHD LTPS LCD touchscreen, dual rear 12 MP + 12 MP f/2.2 cameras (with laser autofocus, 4K video capture, LED flash), there’s also an 8MP f/2.0 front-facing camera, Kirin 960 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a 4,000 mAh battery.

There’s a microSD card slot that allows storage expansion while the phone runs EMUI 5.0 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The 64GB variant is listed with a CNY 2,999 price tag. That’s about $435 or €413 for either the blue or gold edition. You can pre-order for one now before the February 28 shipment.

Meanwhile, the Honor 8 Lite comes with a metal frame, glass back, and a premium design that will remind you of the Honor 8. It’s almost the same expect for some improvements in the specs. Phone boasts of a 5.2-inch display, Full HD resolution, Kirin 655 processor, 3GB RAM, and a 32GB onboard storage. Another 4GB RAM/32GB model will also be availble. Pricing starts at 1,099 Yuan ($160) and 1,399 Yuan ($200) for the Honor 8 Lite phones.

Honor 8 Lite Key Specifications:

• Size: 147.2 x 72.9 x 7.6mm

• Weight: 147g

• Display: 5.2in 1080 x 1920 (Full HD) LCD

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat (EMUI 5.0)

• Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 655

• RAM: 3GB RAM

• Back Camera: 12MP, f/2.2 optics, Full HD video, LED flash

• Front-facing camera: 8MP

• Battery: 3,000mAh

• Internal Storage: 32, 64GB – w/microSD card slot

• Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2

• Other Features: Fingerprint scanner, microUSB 2.0, headphone jack

Honor V9 Key Specifications:

• Size: 157 x 77.5 x 6.97mm

• Weight: 184g

• Display: 5.7in WQHD 1440 x 2560 (2K) LCD

• Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat (EMUI 5.0)

• Processor: HiSilicon Kirin 960

• RAM: 6GB RAM

• Back Camera: Dual 12MP, f/2.2 optics, 4K video, dual-LED flash

• Front-facing camera: 8MP with f/2.0 optics

• Battery: 4,000mAh

• Internal Storage: 64, 128GB – w/microSD card slot

• Connectivity: WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth v4.2 LE

• Other Features: Fingerprint scanner, USB-C, headphone jack

VIA: VMALL(1),(2)

SOURCE: Huawei(1),(2)