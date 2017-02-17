We’ve been waiting for this one since November last year when we first heard of the idea and when the February release was confirmed. Huawei’s Honor brand started to release the EMUI 5.0 update in the US and now it’s ready for those in the UK. If you are an Honor 8 owner, expect to receive OTA notification on your phone any time now. If not, check the HiCare support app for more information.

The Huawei Honor 8 was announced middle of 2016 running EMUI 4.1 but knew it would be eligible for the next software update as long as it is not bootloader unlocked, not rooted, comes with build number FRD-L09C432B131, and you have a UK SIM card. Honor 8 users need to be connected to a reliable WiFi connection so there won’t be any interruption. You will see on the HiCare app if your smartphone is ready.

When you open the HiCare app, agree to the user agreement, select location, choose “OS Update Early Adopters”, accept, apply, and click on “Sytem Update”. You should see the FRD-L09C432B360 OTA, click on it, and then select “Quick update”. Download should start soon and will reboot once download and installation are done.

We only know the update is available for the UK and the US. Other countries will soon follow but we have yet to hear from Huawei. Feel free to contact the local Honor support team though if you really can’t wait for it.

VIA: Neowin