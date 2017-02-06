Motorola is one of the busiest and most active Android OEM partners today introducing new mobile devices left and right. Thanks to Lenovo for taking care of the brand but ultimately, Motorola’s mobile division is the one doing the hard work. We’ve been hearing a number of goods news from the brand but just recently, we learned that Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Moto X series has been delayed until May.

The Moto E3 Power won’t be upgraded to Nougat anymore but we all know Android Nougat OS update has been ready for the Moto Z and Moto Z Play.

It’s a different case though when we’re talking about software updates. Motorola hasn’t been releasing the updates in a timely manner as before. Motorola is trying to roll out the new versions in time although there may still be shortcomings. The Moto Z and Z Force were served Nougat last November ready for the Daydream View. Actually, the Nougat has been ready for the Moto Z since last year but it’s only now the unlocked Moto Z users will get the chunky, chewy update. It arrived just ready for the February timeframe as promised.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update has started arrived as an OTA update. Included in this particular update is the November security patch, Daydream certification, new emojis, App quick-switching, and split-screen for multi-tasking.

VIA: 9to5google