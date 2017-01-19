Since the new year started, we noticed that many OEMs began releasing their Nougat updates for some devices. For Motorola, it has released the chunky update for the Moto X Play last week. Before 2016 ended, the Moto G4 and G4 Plus received the same update. We have a feeling that after this round, more Moto phones eligible for the update will soon receive Android 7.0.

The next lucky ones are the Moto Z and Moto Z Play. The Moto Z will received the Nougat update next month while the Z Play will get it the following month (March). The unlocked Moto Z phones purchased from Motorola are already late since Verizon was quick enough to release Android Nougat for the phones last year.

We don’t know what happened here but the unlocked phones should have received the update first because they are from Motorola. This means less testing is needed. Unlocked phones don’t need to comply much with carriers so release should be fast.

Most unlocked versions in the United States are used with T-Mobile or AT&T. They are separate from Verizon so there is an inconsistency with the time of release. There’s also the fact that Verizon released the Moto Z and Moto Z Play first in the market, ahead of the Motorola. But there’s no point in asking now, we’re just glad the Nougat is ready for the Moto Z and Moto Z Play.

