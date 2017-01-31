If you are the owner of a Motorola Moto E3 Power which just came out late last year, we have some bad news for you. It is now official that the smartphone will not be getting the Android 7.0 Nougat update, even though it came out in 2016. Most devices that were released in 2016 (and even some before that) will all be upgraded, so it’s a bit surprising that it won’t be receiving Google’s big platform update.

When Motorola released its list of devices that will be upgraded from Marshmallow to nougat, the Moto E3 Power was missing. Owners of the device surmised that it was just overlooked or it was only an initial list, but now Motorola has confirmed it will remain on Marshmallow 6.0.1, to the disappointment of the users. The device may have entry level specs, it has enough firepower to run the current Marshmallow pretty smoothly, and therefore can also run Nougat well.

The Moto E3 Power has a 5.0-inch 720p HD display and is powered by a quad-core Media Tek MT6735P chipset. It is actually the first Motorola phone since 2013 to have used the MediaTek processor. It also has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage which can of course be expanded through a microSD card. One of its best features is that it has a 3500mAh battery and it was further enhanced by the battery saving features of Marshmallow.

There is no word from Motorola as to why they chose not to upgrade the Moto E3 Power, even though models that may be older than it will receive Nougat.

VIA: Tech Droider