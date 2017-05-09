The unlocked versions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are now up for pre-order in the United States. Shipment will begin on May 31 in time for the coming of Summer and the newest flagship duo is expected to become another bestseller in the premium category. The unlocked variant means you can use it on most mobile carriers in the US and other international networks.

You can pre-order now on Samsung.com, BestBuy.com, and select Best Buy stores. You don’t have to be tied to just one carrier if you want to get the new Galaxy S8. You can use your present SIM card on the unlocked Galaxy phone. This gives you more freedom and more control as to how you want to use your device. Unlocked models are more convenient to use because you don’t have to think about the limits a particular carrier can set.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ began shipping some time in April from several carriers. Before this month ends, the unlocked versions will be ready for the consumers who still believe in the South Korean tech giant. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are arguably the best smartphones today but there are a few reports of problems and issues. Most of them can be fixed with a simple software update.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is priced at $724.99 while the S8+ is $824.99. The only color option we know for the unlocked version is Midnight Black but we can expect more colors will be ready and listed soon. Included when you buy the unlocked version is the Samsung Premium Care apart from the standard warranty.

You can trade-in any qualified phone and get the new S8 or S8+ for only $30.21 or $34.38 per month. On Best Buy, you can avail of a 24-month deal when you order on BestBuy.com and use your My Best Buy Credit Card.