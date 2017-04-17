We’ve got our hands on the 2017 version of the Gear 360 together with the new Gear VR. The last model was made available only last October but Samsung was quick to make a follow-up after a year the original Gear 360 was launched. This time, the Gear 360 companion app was just updated. It’s an all-new app that lets you record, view, create, and share 360 content right from your smartphone.

With a connected Gear 360, the app lets you use all of the cam’s features. You can shoot remotely with the app, preview the video, save the content on your phone, connect-disconnect from the Gear 360, and then share your content. If you already have the new version of the Gear 360, you can now do live broadcast.

The Gear 360 app allows you to sync with the Gear VR, sync date and time plus GPS data, and check Gear 360 status and settings. Videos that can be captured are in high quality so you can relive those memories the best way possible. Live broadcast lets your viewers see and experience as if they are physically with you in real time.

Some of the supported Galaaxy phones include the new Galaxy S8 and S8+, Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, S6 edge+, S6 edge, S6, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy A5 and A7 (2017). Depending on your country or carrier, you can use some special features but they’re not for everyone. Try to update to Nougat OS so the Gear 360 app can properly work. Some features even require official permission like Location, Storage, Phone, Contact, or SMS.

Download Samsung Gear 360 from the Google Play Store