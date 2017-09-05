The LG G6 has been announced early this year and it’s slowly rolling out in several regions and markets. It’s regularly getting a number of positive reviews including high scores in DxOMark’s camera review. The phone already received new colors and even other variants like the Plus with 128GB storage and the LG G6 Pro. The other South Korean tech giant’s premium flagship smartphone is now available on Amazon with a promo price.

The unlocked model that is being offered on the e-commerce website can work on most carriers such as Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. From the original $699, the price is now down to $469.99 for the entry level 32GB LG G6.

To review, the LG G6 is equipped with a 5.7″ qHD Plus full vision display screen with 2880 x 1440 resolution, wide-angle front-facing 5MP camera, 13MP main camera, 2.35 GHz + 1.6 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB RAM, microSD card slot for memory extension, IP68 rating, and Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

The new price gives you a $230 discount if you opt to buy from Amazon. This model is older than the LG V30 but it is packed with almost the same features. If you want a large screen for watching your favorites movies and TV shows while on-the-go, then consider this with the FullVision display.

SOURCE: Amazon