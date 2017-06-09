LG is rumored to be releasing a “premium derivative” line starting with the G6. It could be an LG G6 Pro or an LG G6 Plus according to a recent report from South Korea. Looks like it is happening soon as information about two new LG G6 derivative phones are expected to launch this June 27 in its home country. All three mobile carriers–KTF, LG Telecom, and SK Telecom–are believed to be offering the devices soon.

LG G6 Pro will be more expensive than the LG G6 at $715. However, the LG G6 Plus will be even more pricey at $890. The prices are not confirmed yet but definitely, they will cost more than the current premium flagship. Specs are expected to be higher and more improved as well. For one, the LG G6 Plus will come equipped with a new wireless charging feature and 128GB of built-in storage. The LG G6 Pro will only have 32GB.

To distinguish the LG G6 Pro from the G6, LG will be releasing the phone in ‘Astro Black’. The color will be a result of a special method that combines different tones of black that will be shown differently from different angles. And just like the LG G6, the two will also include the newly made available LG Pay for mobile payment service.

Let’s wait for official confirmation from LG and see if the two premium models are for real.

VIA: Etnews