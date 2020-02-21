The first TicWatch Pro was introduced last year when it was made ready with Google Fit for Wear OS. A new TicWatch Pro was leaked with a possible 4G LTE connection and was soon made available in the US via Verizon. The 2020 version has just been introduced by Mobvoi. It won’t have a new name. It will just be known as TicWatch Pro 2020. The smartwatch will be powered by Wear OS with dual display and 1GB of RAM.

Mobvoi has been working on the smartwatch game since 2015. It has teamed up earlier with Google to bring the Moto 360 as the first Android Wear device. Then came the original TicWatch Pro in 2018 followed by the Mobvoi TicWatch E2 and the TicWatch C2 with Wear OS already. We also remember the TicWatch S2.

As for the TicWatch Pro 2020, this one now has twice the RAM of the original. It may only be 1GB but fast enough for a smartwatch. It comes with 4GB of onboard storage plus Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. Other specs and features of the smartwatch are as follows: Google Pay via NFC, Bluetooth v4.2, bLE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, GLONASS, PPG heart rate sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, low latency off-body sensor, ambient light sensor, and an e-compass.

The wearable device also now comes with MIL-STD-810G durability certification which is better than the IP68 rating. With the military standard rating, the watch can be ready for extreme temperatures ( -22°F and 158°F, 57kpa pressure, 95% humidity, 111°F solar radiation). It can also withstand shock, sand, dust, and salt fog.

The new TicWatch Pro also comes with a dual-layer display– FSTN LCD on top of 1.39-inch AMOLED with 400 x 400 pixel resolution. The LCD works as an always-on display. The 415mAh battery can last up to 30 days. Price tag reads 222.99 GBP in Europe ($288).