Not many people may be familiar with Ticwatch but we remember Mobvoi for coming up with a number of wearables the past few years. We remember the first time it teamed up with Google to deliver the Moto 360 Android Wear device in China. And then there’s the Ticwatch 2 as the perfect active smartwatch and the new TicWatch Pro. There’s also that Ticwatch S & E listed on Kickstarter. A new smartwatch from the brand is expected to be released soon as per a recent teaser on Mobvoi’s official website.

The Ticwatch E2 is believed to be another waterproof watch based on the image posted on the website. With a “Water is now a friend of your watch” tagline, what else could that possibly mean.

The Mobvoi Ticwatch series brings wearables that are ready for “wet use”. That means ready for when you need to do laps on the swimming pool or even when running in the rain.

We’re assuming the new TicWatch will also have the same IP67 water-resistant rating as the TicWatch S and E. We’re hoping the waterproofing is improved. We’ll see how the water could be a “friend” of the watch in the next model. If that’s the case, then the new Mobvoi wearable can compete with the new Skagen Falster 2 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

We can’t tell if the next-gen TicWatch will run on Wear OS but we don’t see any reason why not. It’s about time more brands take advantage of the wearable platform.

SOURCE: Mobvoi