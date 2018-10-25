Mobvoi has recently announced a smartwatch, the TicWatch E2, but it’s being joined by another one, the TicWatch C2. The new wearable device runs on Wear OS already. The revamped Android Wear will power the new watch model that actually appears like a classic, luxury timepiece any woman will want. Joining leather and stainless steel is common among watchmakers but Mobvoi knows how to do it right. Choose from the available materials and colors depending on your style and preference.

The Mobvoi TicWatch C2 looks slim and sleek, making it perfect for the ladies— no bulky watch here. We particularly like the rose gold model because it’s trendy although the silver and black models offer a more classic feel.

The Ticwatch Pro line features full health trackers and sensors, NFC, and of course, smart assistant. In this case, there’s the Google Assistant listening to your every question or command.

TicWatch C2 will be released this coming December with a $199 price tag. You can place your order now on the company’s website along with the $129 TicPods Free. The latter is a new wireless earbuds pair that was a product of a crowdfunding campaign.

TicPods Free is described as true wireless earbuds. The pair can last up to four hours and features touch controls, in-ear detection, and noise cancellation or isolation. You can choose from three colors: white, red, and blue.

SOURCE: Mobvoi (1),(2)