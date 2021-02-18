The Google Fi team seems to be busier than ever as it continues to expand its portfolio. Just last week, we mentioned Google Fi VPN going out of beta for Android and with additional improvements. Google Fi is also safer now with new services and features like being able to manage family members’ phone habits and blocking strangers from contacting the kids. More phones from Motorola have been added to Fi’s lineup. Starting today, you can purchase the Motorola One 5G Ace, Moto G Power, and the Moto G Play.

Motorola on Google Fi

If you decided on signing up with Google, you can also receive a free Motorola smartphone with Fi service credit. You have three choices: the Moto G Play, Moto G Power, and the Motorola One 5G Ace. We’ve already featured these phones the past few months but they are more affordable than ever.

The Moto G Play is available with a starting price of $99. This Moto G Play (2021) can also be availed for $4.12 per month. Feel free to trade-in an eligible phone and enjoy up to $500 in credit. The 5000mAh battery makes it a good choice combined with its large ultra-wide display. It may be inexpensive but it boasts a water-repellent design so phone is safe.

The Motorola One 5G Ace is down to $279 ($11.62/mo). This one already offers 5G connectivity. This means super fast downloads, games without buffering, and super clear video calls. It also has the same 5000mAh battery plus an impressive 6.7-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display.

Last but not least is the Moto G Power (2021). The $199 ($8.29/mo) Android phone offers an ultra-wide 6.6-inch screen and 48MP triple rear shooters. The Moto G Power also comes equipped with a 5000mAh battery.

More Google Fi Phones Available

Aside from these new Motorola phones, Google Fi also has the Samsung S21 5G series and Pixel flagship devices in its lineup. The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is now offered with a $300 discount. The promo is open until March 9. More Google Fi phones are available HERE.