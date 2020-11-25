The Motorola Nio may be the company’s next-gen flagship offering. It was first mentioned here yesterday. We can look forward to more images and details surfacing on the web before the official launch. Hopefully, the information about a 12GB RAM and Snapdragon 865 processor will be followed by more details. We already noted the possible specs like a Full HD+ screen, 1080 x 520 resolution, and a 90HZ refresh rate. The display is said to have a peak refresh rate of 105Hz.

The 105Hz refresh rate is new but really, it’s just 90HZ–105Hz may be the peak. The source is XDA’s Editor-in-Chief who also shared the phone’s screen will be 6.7-inches with a 2520 x 1080 pixel resolution. The Motorola Nio is also said to come with an audio zoom feature as part of the camera mobile app.

So far, here’s what we know about the Motorola Nio. It will come with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 processor, Full HD+ screen, 1080 x 520 pixel resolution as we mentioned yesterday, and a 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide angle camera, plus a 2MP depth sensor. The dual selfie cameras (16MP and 8MP) will be under a pill-shaped hole.

A Q1 2020 launch may be expected. We’re anticipating image renders, specs, and rumors will surface until the official announcement. It will probably run on Android 11 out of the box.