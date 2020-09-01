There is a new Motorola One phone in town–the Motorola One 5G. The Lenovo-owned company has recently introduced a new entry to our shortlist of 5G phones. This one follows the Moto G9 Play and Motorola One Fusion+ recently introduced in key markets. Under the Motorola One series, we’ve already been introduced to the Motorola One Fusion variants, Motorola One Zoom, Motorola One Hyper, Motorola One Power, Motorola One Macro, and the Motorola One Action among others. The Motorola One 5G is obviously a 5G phone offering so we know it is able to deliver ultra-fast 5G connectivity.

The Motorola One 5G delivers advanced, ultra-fast mobile connectivity in markets where 5G networks are available. It also boasts a powerful camera system headlined by a 48MP camera and an ultra-wide selfie shooter. The 6.7-inch CinemaVision Full HD+ screen comes with a 90hz refresh rate, HDR10 certification, and 21:9 aspect ratio. The 5G connectivity includes Sub-6 and mmWave support plus 4G LTE.

When it comes to imaging, the quad rear camera system (with macro ring camera flash) is expected to produce high-quality or DSLR-level images. There is an 8MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology and Night Vision. The ultra-wide lens allows more to fit into the screen.

The Motorola One 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G mobile processor with Snapdragon X52 Modem-RF. It uses AI to accomplish multiple tasks for entertainment, productivity, and multi-camera functions. The 5000mAh is enough to give a two-day battery life. Faster charging is made possible with the 20W TurboPower tech.

The Motorola One 5G features NFC for contactless payments and sharing of data like photos, contacts, and videos with other devices also with NFC. There is a power button that doubles as a fingerprint reader. When it comes to pricing, the phone will be under $500. In the US, it will be available from AT&T. A 5G Ultra Wideband model will be ready from Verizon by next month, October.