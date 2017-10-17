We’re now in the last quarter of the year and by now we know you’re anticipating for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and other holiday promos. There’s not much to be excited about when it comes to new flagship phones but HTC wants to add something new to the list. The Taiwanese tech giant will still try to beat the latest premium phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, and the iPhone X by launching the HTC U11 Plus.

You read it right—there will be an HTC U11 Plus. It’s not officially confirmed and announced yet but invites are being sent out to the press. It may seem like a late entry but the company needs all the push even if it has recently signed a billion-dollar deal with Google. The new phone will be unveiled in this coming November. It will be another “U” as per the invitation.

The new HTC phone could be the U11 Plus— a larger or higher-specced variant of the HTC U11. We’re guessing almost bezel-less or borderless display on a 5.99-inch LCD screen, 2880×1440 resolution, and the new 18:9 standard. We don’t doubt it won’t have the Edge Sense because this particular feature is what makes the HTC offering unique.

Rumor has it that HTC U11 Plus will have 6GB RAM, 64 or 128GB onboard storage, and Snapdragon 835 processor by Qualcomm. The said launch date will be on November 2 so let’s just wait and see.

