LlabTooFeR is at it again. After telling us an update for the HTC Sense app will have the app drawer function, here are some new information about the upcoming HTC U11 Life that will be powered by Android One which is a more simplified form of the Android OS. Our source listed the specs the HTC U11 Life might have–some of which we already know from previous leaks.

The Android One version of the HTC U11 Life is said to have a 5.2-inch screen with 1080 pixel resolution display, 16MP rear-facing camera, 16MP front-facing selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 camera, 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB RAM, and a 2600mAh battery. The phone will run on Android One most probably already based on Android 8.0 Oreo as we mentioned a few weeks ago. It will be topped by Sense 9.0_A1.

As with the other HTC U11 variants, this HTC U11 Life aka the HTC Ocean Life will feature USonic technology and the new Edge Sense. The latter was recently updated with more functions and features so you can do more with the phone. We were wondering if the Android One program will remove the Edge Sense but we’ve got an answer now–it will still be present on the new HTC U11 Life.