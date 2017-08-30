The HTC U11 has been out since May, squeezing every last measure available. It’s presently the top winner in DxOMark. Sales are doing good but we’re curious as to when and where the 6GB/128GB version of the HTC U11 will be available. We know nine countries will get the high-specced variant: Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Russia, and Saudi Arabia.

The United States wasn’t part of the preliminary list but we already know UK will get it. HTC UK just announced pre-order is now open for the 128GB HTC U11.

The 64GB model costs £649.00 but for an extra fifty, you can get the 128GB version at £699.00. Specs are the same except for the double memory so there’s the 5.5-inch display, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12MP selfie camera, 16MP rear cam, and a 3000mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and has IP-67 rating. Color options include Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, Solar Red, and Amazing Silver.

The HTC U11 6GB RAM/128GB also features Alexa, the new HTC Edge Sense, USonic for active noise cancellation, HTC Sense Companion, and the liquid surface with true 3D glass for the seamless curves found at the back and front.

SOURCE: HTC