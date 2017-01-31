T-Mobile really, really wants you to buy new smartphones from them and to switch to the new T-Mobile ONE plans. And they’re using tax rebates to convince you to do so. Starting February 1, those customers who will be buying a new smartphone from the carrier through the Equipment Installment Plan (EIP) will be able to get back the money they paid in terms of sales tax. They will also be offering rebates for ever existing T-Mobile line that you switch to the ONE plan.

When you buy a new smartphone through T-Mobile.com using the EIP, you just have to submit your info online and you will get a prepaid MasterCard which will contain 11.2% of the phone that you bought. You can buy as many as 12 phones on the T-Mobile ONE or Simple Choice Unlimited 4G LTE line. You will receive the money within 60 days and you can use it to buy whatever you want online (or even offline).

T-Mobile ONE is the new plan that the carrier wants you to switch to. It doesn’t have a 2-year service contract, no data buckets, no overages, and taxes and fees are already included in the price. Since some users still don’t want to move to it, if they’re more comfortable with their old plans, T-Mobile has been bringing various incentives for them to switch. This time around, it’s a rebate of $150 for each and every line that switches, up to 12 lines.

The new smartphone tax rebate is applicable to all devices bought through their online store. The rebate for switching to T-Mobile ONE will only last for a limited time, but they didn’t give a specific date as to when this will be.

SOURCE: T-Mobile