Valentine’s Day isn’t over yet. Actually, you still have the rest of the week to make things special for your significant other. For your geeky girlfriend, we suggest you buy her a new phone from Motorola. The Lenovo-owned company has recently published its Lovemoto Sweetheart Deals. This is a 48-hour special sale so check out the page now and start shopping. Listed on the site are the Moto Z, Moto Z Force Droid, Moto Z Droid, Moto G4 Play, Moto Z Play, Moto Z Play Droid, and Droid Turbo.

Some purchases will also include free Moto Mods like the Hasselblad True Zoom, Moto Insta-Share Projector, or JBL SoundBoost Speaker depending on the model and carrier. Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T-locked and carrier-friendly models are available on sale within a period of 48 hours. Other models are also offered with a discount of up to $192. There’s also that 10% discount offered to all students who are going to shop for a new Motorola product.

VERIZON

Moto Z Force Droid + Hasselblad True Zoom

Moto Z Force Droid + Moto Insta-Share Projector

Moto Z Droid + Hasselblad True Zoom

Moto Z Droid + Moto Insta-Share Projector

Moto Z Play Droid + JBL SoundBoost Speaker

Moto Z Play Droid + Hasselblad True Zoom ($50 off)

Moto Droid Turbo 2 with 64GB ($192 off)

AT&T, T-Mobile, and other carriers

Moto Z + Hasselblad True Zoom

Moto Z + Moto Insta-Share Projector

Moto Z Play + JBL SoundBoost Speaker

Moto Z Play + Hasselblad True Zoom ($192 off)

Moto Z Play + Moto Insta-Share Projector

The Moto Mods listed above will be given for free if you purchase a Moto phone from Motorola via the Moto Maker. You can also get the Moto G4 Play from any network with a $20 off discount. Another great deal is for the old Droid Turbo 2 as Motorola slapped a huge discount on the phone. From $720, it’s now $528 for the 64GB variant.

