The Surface Duo didn’t arrive before the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Tab S7 but we can now expect it will be available really soon. We’ve been saying this a few times already and more frequently now. Microsoft executives have also been teasing the device as their photos and videos are surfacing on the web. Surface Duo production has begun with testing also in the works. The product is also said to have reached the FCC which meant its arrival is impending.

Microsoft Surface Duo’s launch has been pushed back to a later schedule. That could be August 12–two days from today, according to a source, who said, “Microsoft MVPs were invited to attend a virtual Surface briefing, presumably for Duo, on August 12.”

It may not be the product launch yet. It could only be just a briefing for the Surface Duo. It won’t be a physical event but only a virtual event. We believe this is likely to happen as more details are being shared. For one, more pictures have been leaked by Master Leakster Evan Blass.

Specifically, the images were of the AT&T Surface Pro. Obviously, this means Microsoft has teamed up with the carrier. The post has since been removed from AT&T’s website though.

To review what we know so far, the Microsoft Surface Duo will come equipped with 6GB RAM, 64GB or 256GB onboard storage, a pair of AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with 1800 x 1350 resolution, Snapdragon 855 processor from Qualcomm, 3460mAh battery, and a fingerprint reader for biometric authentication. The Microsoft hybrid phone-tablet will run on Android 10 but topped with a Microsoft Launcher UI which is a custom Android interface.

The launch may happen next week. The market release will happen before August ends. All good news but we’re still crossing our fingers. We no longer worry about that possible delay to 2021.