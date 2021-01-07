It’s that time of the month when we look back at all the action that happened at Google’s cloud-gaming platform with the Stadia Savepoint. After celebrating the first anniversary with loads of new features and games added to the catalog, Google doesn’t seem to be stopping at that. The December 2020 updates brought, even more, to look forward to for the gaming community who fancy cloud gaming. The most noticeable of them all was the launch of the Cyberpunk 2077 game which the gaming fraternity was waiting for so long. The heavy dose of promotion for the role-playing title helped Stadia gain more users.

The YouTube live streaming update also came last month, kick-started by YouTube creators Austin Creed and Katie Wilson who showed-off new games including Super Bomberman R Online, Dead by Daylight, Outcasters and Submerged: Hidden Depths. Also, Stadia brought fresh features that players can explore and the announcement of a new partnership with Thunderful Games.

Apple users finally got the good news of Stadia being compatible with iOS devices via the Safari browser. For now, the players can enjoy the gaming sessions by creating a web app shortcut for instant access to their Stadia profile.

Expanding the horizons of their platform’s reach Google announced in December that Stadia will be coming to eight more countries. That came as welcome news for players in Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

In December came the announcement of five titles for free with the Pro membership to the platform including Ary and the Secret of Seasons, F1 Hotline Moami, Figment, and El Hijo – A Wild West Tale. Other than this the titles that made way to the platform in December were Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Everspace, Watch Dogs, and Secret Neighbor.