Stadia brought tons of updates and new titles for gamers last month as they celebrated the one-year anniversary of the cloud-gaming platform. Google doesn’t want to give up on the momentum so new announcements and even more titles are being added to the service. Just as the Holiday season is in full flow and the year is about to close out, iPhone/iPad users have something to cherish as Stadia can now be tried out on iOS 14.3 (or later) devices. That can be done by signing-in to the service from the Safari iOS browser and post that adding the Stadia web shortcut to the home screen.

Cyberpunk 2077 hasn’t turned out to be the deal that everyone was highly anticipating, still Google is urging users to try out the RPG action game on Stadia. Now with the added pitch of playing it on iPhone along with the already available support for Android phones, PC or Google Chromecast Ultra enabled TV.

New releases are coming to the platform along with more game discounts and free titles for Pro members. Players can save on games like Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands, Hitman, NBA 2K21, PGA Tour 2K21, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Keep an eye on Crayta: Premium Edition too which is going to be free for all till January 5. Last week’s announced titles – Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light, Enter the Gungeon and Reigns – are also available on the platform now.

Pro members can now claim PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds – Breakthrough Edition and a funny yet horror RPG title Cthulhu Saves Christmas should also be tried out for some fun. Plus as a holiday bonus, Google has credited Pro member accounts with $10 to avail by this year-end to make title purchase(s).

Other than these announcements, titles coming on 1st January 2021 have also been revealed. These include F1-2020, Hotline Miami, Figment, and Ary and the Secret of Seasons.