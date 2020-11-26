Launched with just over 22 games in its portfolio a year ago, Stadia is now the undisputed king of cloud gaming. The number has grown exponentially to over 100, in the past year with more incoming titles to rock the platform. Google says that by the end of 2020 players will have access to over 130 titles. 2021 and 2022 are going to be somewhat of a treat according to Jack Buser, Stadia’s director of games who assures that 400 titles from 200 developers are already under development.

In fact, according to Jack, 2021 is already taken care of and the focus is now on 2022 with 2023 developments not that far from a head start. The gaming platform has a presence in 14 countries where players can get 30 games for free with the free trial, and by enrolling into the $10 subscription for Pro, you’ll have access to them as long as you’re subscribed.

Stadia has grown stronger with time, as it has exclusive titles like Orcs Must Die! 3, as more and more publishers are preferring Stadia for their titles. There’s much more integration between the viewers and streamers for engagement in the community. The fact that Stadia’s streaming technologies work very well with support on Android devices (iOS following soon), Chromecast Ultra, and Chrome browsers; high-end gaming has become more accessible.

Gamers have more to look forward to as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is now available on Stadia for a promotional price of $23.99. Also coming to the platform for free with Pro subscription in December are titles including – Into the Breach, HITMAN 2, Kine, Monster Jam Steel Titans, Everspace, and Secret Neighbor. The Pro owners can claim SUPERHOT, Little Nightmares, Hello Neighbor, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, and Super Bomberman R Online for free till 30 November, so better keep an eye.