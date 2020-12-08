It’s been a busy couple of months at Google Stadia for the first anniversary, and fans are absolutely loving the shower of new updates that keeps making the cloud-gaming service better. There’s more coming from Google, it has announced exciting new updates for Stadia that in fact are rolling out now at the time of writing. And yes the long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 is also releasing on December 10 for the Stadia platform, so gamers are going to have a happy holiday season already.

More users from European countries will be able to explore Stadia as it is rolling out in eight more countries in the region, taking the total tally of countries where is currently available to 22. The access to long-awaited Stadia is trickling in Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Switzerland.

People in these regions can now enjoy Stadia via their PC, Android device or Chromecast Ultra enabled TV using the Stadia controller. There’ll be access to free titles like Destiny 2 and the Stadia-exclusive Bomberman R Online, and for Cyberpunk 2077 you need to make a separate purchase.

Google has also started rolling out the much-awaited YouTube live-streaming for Stadia as some users have already reported the feature being available for them. For now, you can live-stream from YouTube only on the web app and will have to wait a little longer for Chromecast or Android phone support.

The feature has landed on the platform just in time for Cyberpunk 2077 – a chance for Google to showcase how good the service is for this action-RPG title. A lot will depend on how Google manages to take the expected load on the platform due to this single blockbuster game.