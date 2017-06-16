Trust Sphero for coming up with cool toys not only the kids can play. Even before the BB-8 Droid captured our hearts, Sphero has been around making waves as an Android-controlled robotic ball since year 2011. It was followed by the second generation Sphero 2.0 a couple of years later but made faster and smarter. We’ve also seen the Sphero 2B, Sphero SPRK+ ball, and the recently announced “life-like” Lightning McQueen race car.

This time, your friendly neighborhood superhero is joining the Sphero gang. Spider-Man Sphero is even better and more exciting to play with because its voice is interactive. This means you can also “talk” to the superhero-turned-Sphero and enjoy endless stories, games, missions, and jokes. More content will be added so make sure you are always connected to a wireless network.

Spider-Man also features a pair of animated eyes that are actually LCD screens inside. It can be controlled via a special app (Spider-Man Interactive) that lets you track the toy, launch activities, and unlock content.

Sphero Spidey is fun. Spend time hanging out with the superhero and wait to see his reactions and attitudes. Feel free to allow him guard your room or office, stop snooping, wake you up, and do many other things. It’s like having your own little robot assistant that can also entertain the heck out of you.

When it comes to tech specs, Spider-Man Sphero is compatible with Android or iOS. Its silicone finish gives it a sturdy and premium look. It connects via Bluetooth Smart BLE and charges from a “web” base. Other features include expressive LCD eyes, microphone, 3D accelerometer, and a high fidelity speaker. Available for only $149.99 directly from Sphero.com.

SOURCE: Sphero