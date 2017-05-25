While there has not been much excitement (or to be honest, clamor) for the upcoming 3rd installment of Pixar’s Cars series, you can’t deny that a lot of kids love main character Lightning McQueen. Sphero, the company that brought us the adorable BB-8 toy two years ago, is now bringing an almost life-like app-enabled interactive racing car called the Ultimate Lighting McQueen. This is of course part of their promo tie-in with the movie coming out of June 16, but even if you don’t want to watch that, you would want to play with this new toy.

The toy race car is anything but just a toy as it comes with animatronic features including animated yes, a moving mouth, and emotive suspension, that befits a Pixar character. It can do high performance specs like driving, drifting, racing, and even reactive touch. When you connect the car to the free Android app, you will be able to control it through your voice commands. You can train him for his next big race with games, exercises, and other interactive features.

But in case Lightning gets tired, you can also watch the first Cars movie and with Lighting in Watch With Me mode, he will react to the movie in real-time. You will be able to play a pit stop-inspired mini game and even build custom scripts so he can “bring existing animations to life”. Under the hood, Lightning has 6 motors, 5 capacitive touch panels, 3 processors, a custom-built trapezoidal screen, automatic tail and head lights, and versatile tires.

You can now buy the Ultimate Lightning McQueen toy car on Sphero.com, Disney.com, and other retail partners for $299.99. It may be pretty steep for a “toy” but if you really love the character, you’ll probably be willing to spend for it.

SOURCE: Sphero