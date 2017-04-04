The Sony Xperia XZs is set to bring Motion Eye slo mo to familiar specs. The smartphone was unveiled at the Mobile World Congress last February. It’s not the main hero from the brand this year but the 4K HDR screen of the premium flagship XZ Premium can be too much for some. The screen is too high-end but in reality, most people only need decent ones because the displays are usually small. The high cost is also a hindrance so there is a need for another variant with a lower-specced display like the Xperia XZs.

The Xperia XZs is an obvious follow-up to the Xperia XZ from last year. This new model boasts of the new Motion Eye technology but this time, on a more affordable phone. The slo mo feature makes it possible for you to capture moments at 960 fps. The new phone is also capable of shooting images in the background once motion is detected. This is great because you don’t miss any special moments. Even before you click on the shutter, phone takes four shots for record.

We said the Sony Xperia XZs will launch on April but looks like the phone has arrived early on Amazon. Pre-order already started on the e-commerce site. You should be able to place your order for the Black, Warm Silver, or Ice Blue Sony Xperia XZs. In the United States, device is listed with a $699.99 price tag. Well, that’s not exactly affordable but it’s certainly less extravagant than the XZ Premium.

To review, the Sony Xperia XZs comes equipped with a 5.2-inch Full HD screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor, 4GB RAM, 32 or 64GB onboard storage, 19MP rear camera, 13MP front-facing shooter, 2900mAh battery, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. When it comes to imaging, the cameras are impressive with the 1/2.3-inch Exmor RS, Predictive AF, Eye Motion, and Triple image sensing for the rear cam and F 2.0 and 1/3.06-inch Exmor RS for the secondary cam.

Pre-order is now open but shipping will begin tomorrow, April 5. Amazon sells the unlocked variant compatible with most carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, Straight talk, Cricket Wireless, and Simple Mobile among others.

