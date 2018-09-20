The Sony Xperia XZ3 specs were leaked back in June and we initially thought it should have been the Xperia XZ2 from the company. There is no point in blaming Sony and soon, first pictures were leaked confirming another interesting detail: it doesn’t have a notch. The smartphone was expected then at IFA 2018 in all its notch-less glory and four color options. The device did appear in different colors, still no notch, no dual cams, and an OLED screen.

Earlier this month, the Sony Xperia XZ3 appeared on Amazon Germany. It’s still up for pre-order and is now ready for pre-order in the United States as well.

The unlocked Sony Xperia XZ3 is part of an Xperia Ear Duo Bundle which includes the phone and a pair of the Xperia Ear Duo that offers smart assistance with contextual alerts on mobile. Pricing is set at $899.99 for both device and wireless headset.

Sony Xperia XZ3 boasts a 6.0-inch OLED screen, qHD+ HDR display, Bravia TV image processing technology, 18:9 aspect ratio, 3D Gorilla Glass 5 (both sides), 7000 Series aluminum alloy frame, 19MP motion Eye Main Camera system, 4K HDR recording, 1080P full HD super slow-motion video capture, and a 3330Mah battery capacity. In case you didn’t know, the XZ3’s display is said to have the Best Display among the World’s Leading Smartphones.

This unit comes unlocked which means it is compatible with most GSM networks such as T-Mobile and AT&T. The Sony Xperia XZ3 already runs Android 9.0 Pie out of the box.

SOURCE: Amazon