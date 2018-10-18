The Sony Xperia XZ3 has been leaked and then officially launched at the IFA 2018 recently. We told you everything you needed to know and quickly confirmed it would be notch-less and would still not implement a dual camera system. We knew it would be ready in several colors and with its OLED screen, we understand how it’s got the Best Display among the World’s Leading Smartphones today. The phone reached Amazon and was up for pre-order over a month ago. It’s only now the phone has started shipping.

We’re excited to try the Xperia Ear Duo with the Sony Xperia XZ3 and the exclusive Google Assistant functions we noted. The phone is now available in the United States via Amazon with a premium price of $899.99.

The price may make you think many times before purchasing but if you’re particular with displays, we recommend this one. It won’t be named having the Best Display if it’s not something.

You can also purchase the Sony Xperia XZ3 from Best Buy but Amazon offers the Unlocked 64GB version in three colors: Black, Forest Green, and White Silver.

To review the specs, the Sony Xperia XZ3 comes equipped with a 6-inch OLED qHD+ HDR screen, 3D Gorilla Glass 5 on both sides, 18:9 aspect ratio, 7000 Series aluminum alloy frame, 19MP motion eye main camera, 4K HDR recording, 13MP F1.9 lens selfie shooter, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, Qi wireless charging, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, and a 3330Mah battery. This one also offers PS4 remote play support and runs on Android 9 Pie OS.

Amazon offers the unlocked variant of the Sony Xperia XZ3 and is compatible with most carriers in the US like T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, and MetroPCS.

VIA: XPERIA Blog