Another Sony phone is getting an upgrade. Oh, not just one but two– the Sony Xperia XZ1 and the Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact. These two were launched only last August and we’ve even got our hands-on feature. The two received Android 8.0 Oreo and were added to the Open Devices program but the latest firmware update for the two brings the devices to 47.1.A.5.51 from the build number 47.1.A.2.374. This puts the two XZ1 Android phones with the same software the Xperia XZ Premium already has.

This new build for Oreo delivers the same fix to the camera distortion problem. You can easily check the camera settings to adjust the option as soon as the update is installed. This also adds the latest November 1 Android security patch.

No mention when the software update will roll out exactly and in what regions but expect to receive a related OTA alert or notification on your Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact or XZ1 anytime soon. If we are to review the November Android Security Bulletin, then the latest patch includes a number of solutions for the media stack problem and Qualcomm vulnerabilities in the WiFi elements. We’re not sure if the KRACK patches are already included.

VIA: XPERIA Blog