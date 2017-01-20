The Sony Xperia XZ and X Performance will receive the Android Nougat OS update before the company announces a new flagship phone at next month’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. Well, we’re not sure if it will be a premium flagship or a mid-range flagship but Sony has already invited the press to a special launch event. Before that happens, expect software updates to be released so at least we’ll have more time to think if it’s already the right time to buy a new device.

Sony has shared the good news that the Xperia Z5 family will receive Android Nougat. The Sony Xperia X Concept received the latest Android 7.1.1. Other devices also ready for the Nougat update include the Xperia X, X Dual, and X Compact. Last month, we also heard Rogers would be rolling out the OS update for the X Performance.

A new firmware update has just been released by Sony for the Xperia X Performance and Xperia XZ. Included are the Dual-SIM variants who are getting the new 39.2.A.0.386 build from the previous 39.2.A.0.374. This one is important because the update includes the January 2017 Google security patches that would fix minor issues.

One notable update should be the phone clock resetting after every reboot. That normally happens for some phones but it can be inconvenient for those in school already. If you own an Xperia XZ and Xperia X Performance, be prepared to received an OTA alert or notification anytime soon.

VIA: XPERIA Blog