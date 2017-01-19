As with the more popular brands in the mobile industry, Sony is set to reveal a new smartphone at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain next month. We’re expecting more leaks, rumors, and speculations will be revealed in the coming weeks so brace yourselves for what we will be sharing with you. Sony has officially sent out press invitations to its MWC conference happening on February 27 at 8:30 AM (CET). We’re assuming this too will be live-streamed as before.

New Xperia phones are believed to be in the works right now with the first two to be announced this first quarter. We’re not sure though if the next premium flagship phone will be introduced at the MWC. If not, there’s still the IFA for that although it would be a bit too late.

Recently sighted on AnTuTu is a benchmark page for an unknown Sony mobile device. The leak was shared on Weibo so this is somewhat believable. You know how the Chinese can’t keep a secret so now we have an idea that the Sony model G3221 will be equipped with a 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 16 and 23 megapixel cameras, Mali-T880, and MTK Helio P20(MT6757). The mystery phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat. At this point, we can say the phone recently benchmarked is a mid-range device.

VIA: XPERIA Blog, Weibo

