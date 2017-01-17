Just a few days after the firmware was certified, Sony has announced that it has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to members of its Xperia Z5 family. Several variants of the Xperia Z5 and Xperia Z5 Premium can now access the update live while owners of the various devices like the Xperia Z5 Compact, Xperia Z3+ and the Xperia Z4 Tablet would have to wait for the update, although it will supposedly be just a short wait.

Build number 32.3.A.0.372 has already received its certification and so now Sony Xperia Z5 and its various devices should expect to receive the Android Nougat update after months of being shown the new capabilities that your phone or tablet will get once updated. Aside from the Nougat features that we’ve been hearing about, Sony also promised better battery life, which is something that should always be welcome.

But when it comes to features, users can expect multi-window functionality for their multi-tasking needs, a self-timer button for the native camera, and notification improvements. You will also be able to share videos and audios through the Messaging service. The Xperia home screen is also now “smarter and more personal” and has been integrated with Google Now.

Once you’ve received the notification that the update is ready, back-up your data first just in case and make sure your battery is fully charged and you have a stable Internet connection. Sony also reminds you that you cannot go back to the older version once you’ve updated to Nougat.

VIA: Xperia Blog