The Sony Xperia XA1 has been available in the United Kingdom since April 10 complete with a beautiful screen and big cameras. Unveiled during the Mobile World Congress back in February, this smartphone boasts of a 5-inch borderless display screen, 23MP camera with fast Hybrid Autofocus, 32GB internal storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB, and a longer-lasting battery.

Amazon currently lists the factory unlocked version of the Sony Xperia XA1 in four colors: Black, Pink, Gold, and White. It is SIM unlocked which means phone can be used with most GSM and LTE carriers on GSM network like T-Mobile, AT&T, MetroPCS, and Cricket Wireless among others.

Other specs and features of the Sony Xperia XA1 include an 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P20 processor, 3GB RAM, 1280 × 720 pixel resolution, Sony Exmor RS sensor, 8MP front-facing shooter (1/4-inch Exmor RS, AF, f/2.0), USB Type-C, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G connectivity, and a 2300 mAh battery that can be optimized with STAMINA mode. Phone already runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

If you want higher specs, you can consider the Xperia XA1 Ultra with a bigger 6-inch screen and 4GB RAM but interestingly with a lower 16 megapixel front camera.

Amazon is selling the mid-range Sony Xperia XA1 Factory Unlocked Phone for $299. It’s not up for pre-order and will begin shipping on May 1, Monday.

SOURCE: Amazon