More Sony Xperia phones are getting the Oreo update. After the Sony X Performance receiving Android 8.0 Oreo, the Xperia X and X Compact are finally getting the build number 34.4.A.0.364 firmware update. This upgrades the smartphones to Oreo and follows the firmware update ready for the Sony Xperia XZ and Xperia XZs. This particular Android release updates the software of the Xperia phones to include new important features like App Shortcuts, Xperia Actions, Autofill, and Smart text selection among others. You will also notice the redesigned shortcuts.

Android Oreo on the Xperia X and X Compact phones is known to contextually recognize and suggest useful options base on the recently selected text. As with other Android phones getting the Oreo love, expect the following: Google Play Protect security, Notification Dots, and Picture-in-picture.

You may receive an official OTA or alert anytime soon but feel free to check your phone settings. Make sure you are connected to a reliable WiFi connection to complete the download quickly and completely.

Other Sony phones getting a similar update include the Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra, Xperia XZ Pro, XZ1 Compact, and the upcoming Xperia devices to be announced at MWC 2018.

VIA: XPERIA Blog