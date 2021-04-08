This coming April 14, Sony will unveil two new Xperia phones–the Sony Xperia 1 III and the Sony Xperia 10 III. Much have been said about the two and we’re excited to see what Sony has new and different in store for the mobile market. A teaser video was recently posted on YouTube as a prelude to the new Xperia product launch. The announcement will be a major one so we’ll watch out for D-Day especially since we’ve seen numerous image renders and leaked specs.

The video shows us a number of things but Sony wants to remind us that it is a “creative entertainment company with a solid foundation of technology”. Sony goes beyond smartphones, TVs, and gaming. Its phones aren’t exactly bestsellers but many find them special.

A couple of days ago, Ultra-Thin Clear Cases of the phones were sighted on Olixar’s website. Image renders and specs were made public earlier and we’ll finally confirm everything we know next week.

So far, we know Sony XPERIA 10 III may have an 8MP selfie camera, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual-front firing speakers. There will be a triple rear camera system (12MP + 8MP telephoto + 8MP ultra-wide lens) in vertical orientation.

The Sony Xperia 1 III is said to come with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen, very slim bezels, and dimensions of 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm. A glass rear panel can also be expected plus another triple rear camera system with 3D ToF sensor and ZEISS T coating. Let’s wait and see on April 14.