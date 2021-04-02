A new Sony Xperia phone is about to be unveiled. We’re certain Sony isn’t bowing out of the mobile business soon. Its mobile phone unit is still working on a number of things. The last one we mentioned was the Sony Xperia 1 III when image renders and specs were made public. It was after the Sony Xperia 1 II Camera reached DxOMark and was given decent scores. There is also the Sony Xperia Pro out in the US and was made ready for hi-res streaming.

We’re looking forward to that Sony Xperia Compact as seen in a 360-degree video render. We also remember those Sony Xperia Compact 2021 image renders that surfaced on the web. Of course, we remember the Sony XPERIA 10 III but we’re still very much curious about what Sony will introduce on April 14.

Next Wednesday, Sony will reveal the new Sony Xperia phone. An important announcement will be made as shared by the official Sony Xperia US (@SonyXperiaUS) Twitter account. If this is the Sony Xperia 1 III, then the smartphone may be a possible Samsung Galaxy S21+ and iPhone 12 killer because of the specs.

The device is said to come with a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED screen with 21:9 CinemaWide display, a flat-edged metal frame, and a glass rear panel. Dimensions may be 161.6 x 67.3 x 8.4mm with a very thin chin and forehead, giving an almost bezel-less front. There will be a triple rear ZEISS camera system with periscope/telephoto plus a 3D iToF sensor.

As with older Sony phones, we can still expect dual-front firing speakers, fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button, MicroSDXC slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 5G connectivity will be standard mobile technology.