There is no official announcement yet but we know the Sony Xperia 10 III and Sony Xperia 1 III are coming soon. Several details and images have been leaked. The product launch will happen on April 14 and we’re expecting two new Xperia phones. Rendered images have surfaced before public launch. Specs have also been leaked. The latest information we have are links to protective phone cases were the two Sony Xperia phones are posted. The Olixar website shows pages featuring the ultra-thin 100% clear cases for the upcoming phones.

The Olixar website describes the clear cases as “made from flexible but tough gel material”. The Ultra-Thin case offers both style and protection for the new Sony Xperia smartphones. It offers long lasting protection and flexibility.

The case offers protection for the display with the raised front bezel. This protects the device from damage if positioned face down on a surface. It also comes with access to all ports and phone features like the headphone and charging ports.

The ultimate protection and toughness are made possible by the unique tough gel material. The phone is protected in all corners. It won’t add any bulk to the Sony Xperia 10 III and Sony Xperia 1 III. The slim profile of both phones will be retained.

But more than the $8.99 protective phone cases, we’re curious about the yet-to-be-announced Sony Xperia 1 III and Sony Xperia 10 III. Now we see them in their leaked glory.