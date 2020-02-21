The MWC 2020 is supposed to open its doors next week in Barcelona, Spain. Sadly, it’s been canceled due to the health scare brought about the novel coronavirus, now known as COVID-19. LG was first to announce its withdrawal from the tech show to which the GSMA assured the public the Mobile World Congress would go on. A few days later, the same team made it public the cancellation of the tech event as more big companies like Amazon and Facebook have also pulled out.

With MWC Barcelona’s cancellation, we are expecting a barrage of mobile phone announcements. Let’s start with Sony which promised to announce new phones at MWC 2020 in Barcelona. We’re looking forward to the Sony Xperia 1.1 coming with a periscope and 64MP camera. Today, we’re learning about the new Sony Xperia L4.

We didn’t see this one coming from Sony but it is a follow up to the Sony Xperia L3 introduced last March 2019. The Sony Xperia L4 is another mid-range smartphone with almost premium specs. It comes with a large 6.2-inch widescreen with 21:9 aspect ratio, offering multi-tasking productivity and more browsability.

The Sony Xperia L4 boasts a triple rear camera with bokeh effect. Take advantage of the camera setup that consists of a 13MP main camera, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. It is the first Sony Xperia L to have a three-rear camera system.

Sony’s new L series phone offers a large display that allows a user to view more, thanks to the 21:9 wide display. It is ideal for viewing and using two apps at the same time with the help of a multi-window UI. The Android phone also features a Side sense function for easier access to frequently used mobile apps. Other specs include a 64GB onboard storage, 8MP selfie camera, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side fingerprint scanner.

Choose between the black or blue Sony Xperia L4. Phone is also powered by a 3580mAh battery that supports fast charging and Adaptive Charging. It’s only an entry-level smartphone so we can expect an affordable price once available.