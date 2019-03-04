Those leaked Sony Xperia L3 images from a couple of weeks ago turn out to be true. Last week, the company unveiled the Sony Xperia 10, Sony Xperia 10 Plus, and the Sony Xperia 1. Sony isn’t done yet as the Xperia L3 rolled out as another entertainment-focused machine. It’s only a mid-ranger but it promises a big screen ready for all-day viewing, almost border-less display, fast unlocking, quick access to major apps, and the impressive dual rear camera system.

Sony hasn’t given up the Xperia L line yet. We believe there is hope if we are to take advantage of the following specs and features: a 5.7-inch screen, 18:9 display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, vivid colors, 13MP and 2MP dual rear camera setup, Bokeh effect, 3300mAh battery with Xperia Adaptive Charging, USB Power Delivery fast charging, 3GB RAM, and up to 512GB storage via microSD.

When it comes to taking selfies, there is the 8MP front-facing camera with Portrait selfie mode. It includes several effects for beauty, soft skin, skin brightness, sharp face, and Bokeh. A flash allows you to take photos in low-light environments.

The phone runs on MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor. The battery is well taken care of, thanks to the Xperia Adaptive Charging monitors and USB Power Delivery charging.

Sony is known for great audio quality which is complemented by a pair of Bluetooth stereo headset, ideal to use with the phone. With this accessory, you can make use of the Google Assistant and enjoy hands-free calls.

Sony’s Xperia L3 is now available in some key markets. Choose from among these color options: the Gold, Black, or Silver.

SOURCE: Sony Mobile