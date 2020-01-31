Sony is working on new mobile phones. The company is set to announce a new lineup at the upcoming Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. We’re expecting another Sony Xperia Android phone with a 21:9 display as per recent rumors. The next phone may be the Xperia 1.1 and we’re expecting it to be introduced on February 24. Obviously, this is a follow-up to last year’s Xperia 1 and won’t be the only phone to be unveiled. This is Xperia 1.1 seems to be more special though because it is rumored to offer 5G support.

The Sony Xperia 1.1 is also said to run on Snapdragon 865 processor. It will arrive with 4K HDR OLED display, an earphone jack, and quad or penta-cameras. Some information surfaced on Weibo but it’s not clear if they’re for real. Just the same, they are as follows: 12MP 1/1.5 + 64MP 1/1.7 + 2MP ToF + periscope / OIS + 12MP 1 / 3.4 ultra-wide.

We can’t say these are confirmed because they’re not. There’s also another rumor the phone will arrive with one high-pixel sensor and one large sensor.

What’s more interesting is the idea that the Sony Xperia 1.1 and the Samsung Galaxy S20 will have the same main sensor which is the 64MP Sony IMX555 with 1.8μm pixel size plus 12MP as the number of pixels. One camera could be a ToF sensor but we’re not sure about the periscope camera.

We do see a square hole or sensor there which we’re assuming is the periscope but then again it can also be anything like an LED flash. Details are really scarce right now so let’s wait and see.