The next version of Android has been previewed a number of times already. Google’s Android team is still busy doing the finishing touches and fixing bugs before the OS’ public launch next quarter. App developers have also started working on updates to their programs with Android O in mind. We’re curious as to which devices will get the update and so far, we know some Samsung phones will get it immediately. We also know the Android TV and the OnePlus 3 and 3T will get the new Android O update.

Other OEMs haven’t made similar announcements yet but below is a list of which Sony Xperia phones are getting a taste of the new Android dessert. Note that these phones already have Nougat on them or about to get the update. This only means it will be easier and faster to upgrade to Android O.

Here are the Sony Xperia smartphones that will soon receive Android O:

• Sony Xperia L1 (G3311, G3312, G3313)

• Sony Xperia XA1 (G3121, G3123, G3125, G3116, G3123)

• Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra (G3221, G3212, G3223, G3226)

• Sony Xperia X (F5121, F5122)

• Sony Xperia X Compact

• Sony Xperia X Performance

• Sony Xperia XZ (F8331, F8332)

• Sony Xperia XZ Premium ( G8141, G8142)

• Sony Xperia XZs (G8231, G8232)

These are not all premium phones. If you’re familiar with most Xperia phones, there are also mid-range Android devices included. It’s simply a list and we don’t know when exactly Sony will release the Android O update. We just know it won’t be at once for all phones.

VIA: Phone Arena