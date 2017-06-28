One of the problems of being an owner of a Samsung phone is very evident when a new version of Android comes out – you don’t necessarily know for sure if your phone would get the said update. There are a LOT of Samsung phones out there in the S series, the C series, the A series, and the J series, plus the single Note phablet that comes out every year. Which one will get the bump up to Android O?

Google will probably unveil Android 8.0, designated as Android O for now, pretty soon. Then comes the rush of manufacturers getting the updates to their phones. So the people at Sam Mobile have ranked the Samsung phones out there as to the probability of them getting an update. Here are the ones that are pretty sure to get an update, since they are relatively new and are still within their first or second major update:

• Galaxy S8

• Galaxy S8+

• Galaxy Note 8

• Galaxy S7

• Galaxy S7 edge

• Galaxy S7 Active

• Galaxy A7 (2017)

• Galaxy A5 (2017)

• Galaxy A3 (2017)

• Galaxy J7 (2017)

• Galaxy J5 (2017)

• Galaxy Note FE

• Galaxy Tab S3

• Galaxy C9 Pro

• Galaxy C7 Pro

• Galaxy J7 Prime (OnNxt)

Owners of these next few phones are probably wondering if they would get a bump up to Android O. Like them, we are not so sure because they are already more than a year old and there is really no impetus for Samsung to update these. Most are 2016 models, listed here:

• Galaxy A9 Pro

• Galaxy A8 (2016)

• Galaxy J7 (2016)

• Galaxy J5 (2016)

• Galaxy J3 (2017)

• Galaxy Tab S2 VE (2016 models)

• Galaxy Tab A (2016 models)

Lastly, we are pretty sure that there is low probability of these next few models getting updated. Most of these don’t even have Android Marshmallow yet, and those who do have it officially should consider themselves lucky. If they haven’t been updated until now, there’s no reason for Samsung to suddenly bump them up to Android O.

• Galaxy S6 series

• Galaxy Note 5

• Galaxy A7 (2016)

• Galaxy A5 (2016)

• Galaxy A3 (2016)

• Galaxy J3 (2016)

• Galaxy J2 (2016)

• Galaxy J1 variants

SOURCE: Sam Mobile