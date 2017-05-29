Of course, we’re getting to around that time where people are starting to get excited about Android O. Before the launch that is sure to come later this year, Google is teasing us with a new Home Screen for Android TV. If you own an Android TV device eligible for the Developer Preview, you can actually try this out now.

The new Android TV home screen is all about organization. The screen has new groups for video content, separating them into channels, programs, and local content. Google says: “Each Android TV app can publish multiple channels, which are represented as rows of programs on the home screen. Apps add relevant programs on each channel, and update these programs and channels as users access content or when new content is available.”

To help the users preview content, apps and programs can now include a video preview, which automatically plays when a user focuses on a program. The screen is configurable, and users can choose which channels they wish to see on the home screen.

If you’re looking to try this out on your Nexus Player, you can use the images via the Android O Developer Preview. Just a heads-up – flashing a Developer Preview image will wipe your whole device, so you better make backups of your data before you try this.

SOURCE: Android