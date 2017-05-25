Fans of premium standard Sony phones will have to settle for their current devices as the company confirmed that it is discontinuing the line. It’s not the whole Xperia series but just the ‘Premium Standard’ category. We somehow expected this will happen because we have no idea if Sony is really selling those models. Their specs may be premium but the phones are still affordable. The Xperia X and Xperia X Compact were launched as mid-range phones. They’re not the flagship models so maybe that is why people aren’t as interested. They sell in Japan but not as much in the international markets.

Sony reportedly only hit 43% of the global target recently even it is successful in Japan. Now the company is going to focus more on the flagship and mid-range models like the XA1 Ultra and Xperia XA1. Don’t be confused because the series Sony will be ending is the mid- to high-end category. These are phones that boast of premium specs but still with reasonable prices.

Sony is also said to be focusing on a few markets where its brand is strong. There’s Japan, Europe, Middle East, APAC, and East Asia. Notice there is no North America because the company needs to investment heavily for marketing especially in the United States. That’s not a priority right now.

It’s bad news for some people but Sony said it will launch new flagships later. At least two phones have yet to be released in the market and we’re guessing they will be unveiled in Berlin at the IFA 2017.

VIA: XPERIA Blog (1),(2)